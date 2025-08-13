Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.43. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($23.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

