SWK (SWKH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

SWK Stock Performance

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.30 and a current ratio of 11.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.16. SWK has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SWK from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SWK stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in SWK Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SWK worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also

