Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $20,754,000.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -738.89, a P/E/G ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other Symbotic news, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $690,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,416. The trade was a 51.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $348,758.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,432.82. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,282. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

