Synlogic (SYBX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Synlogic to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Synlogic Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.52. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

