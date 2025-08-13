Talphera (TLPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Talphera Price Performance

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Talphera has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

