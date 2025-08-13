Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday after Lake Street Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.49. 228,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,671,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
