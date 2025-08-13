Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday after Lake Street Capital downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.49. 228,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,671,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TNDM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,893,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.