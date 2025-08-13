Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Tapestry stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $113.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,180,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

