Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 736 ($9.94) and last traded at GBX 738 ($9.96). 91,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 86,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($10.04).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £446.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 684.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 645.24.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 29.42 ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Tatton Asset Management had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 31.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tatton Asset Management plc will post 26.0903733 earnings per share for the current year.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul’s vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK’s leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients.

Further Reading

