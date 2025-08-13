TD Cowen Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $290.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.09.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $172.15 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $171.54 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.13. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.64, a PEG ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in monday.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.