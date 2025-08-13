TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.7%
TSE:BOS opened at C$4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.25.
