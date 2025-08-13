TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.03 and a 12 month high of C$8.56.

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.