TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, a parent company of Liberty, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility with over $16 billion of total assets. Through its two business groups, the Regulated Services Group and the Renewable Energy Group, AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of electric generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada.
