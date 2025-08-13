TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ATS (TSE:ATS) Stock Price

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.60.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATS

ATS Stock Down 0.4%

About ATS

ATS opened at C$39.42 on Monday. ATS has a 12 month low of C$29.81 and a 12 month high of C$46.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.