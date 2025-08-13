TD Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
