TD Securities Raises Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$3.75

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.75 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Denison Mines Price Performance

About Denison Mines

TSE:DML opened at C$2.97 on Monday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

