Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,531,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $711,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

