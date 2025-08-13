Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 3.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 36.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 251,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 66,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

