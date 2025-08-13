Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $5.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UAA opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.