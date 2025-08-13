TELUS (TSE:T) Given a C$23.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a C$24.50 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.18.
TELUS Stock Up 0.2%
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 253.11%.
About TELUS
Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.
