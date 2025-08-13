Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 54,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 63,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Tembo Gold Stock Down 11.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

