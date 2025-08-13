Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.3636.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TEM opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 4.98. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,357,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,664,819.81. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 17,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $1,113,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,968.11. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,772 shares of company stock valued at $51,005,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

