Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $88,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,030. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,656 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:THC opened at $170.43 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $185.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.56.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

