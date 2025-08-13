Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.14% of Tetra Tech worth $795,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $144,799,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 814.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,267,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,295 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,409,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,939 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,816,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

