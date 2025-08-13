The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

