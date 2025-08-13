The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,096,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $788,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.