The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of New York Times worth $91,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

