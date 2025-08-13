The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.0556.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 147,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX opened at $133.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

