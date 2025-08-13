Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 195285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 89.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading raised Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,596.02. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,800. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 258,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $596.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

