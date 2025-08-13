THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thk Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 2,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THKLY shares. Nomura Securities raised THK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut THK to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $631.98 million during the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thk Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

