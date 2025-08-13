TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $98,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after buying an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in TKO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE TKO opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,736. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

