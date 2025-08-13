TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $182.84 and last traded at $179.16, with a volume of 71901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

