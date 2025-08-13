TMC the metals (TMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect TMC the metals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TMC the metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TMC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TMC the metals from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 164,317 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $737,783.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,244.83. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $326,225.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,184.68. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,521 shares of company stock worth $1,259,009. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TMC the metals by 79.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 146,650 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

