Top Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Affirm, Honeywell International, TJX Companies, and lululemon athletica are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the quantities of clothing and fashion accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers hold in warehouses, distribution centers, or stores at any given time. They encompass both finished garments ready for sale and work-in-progress items awaiting completion. Effective management of apparel stocks helps balance supply and demand, optimize inventory turnover, and minimize the risks of overstocking or stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $980.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,175. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $977.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $985.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $837.63 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $435.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $425.90 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.77. 12,392,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,088,264. The company has a market capitalization of $828.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 9,318,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,754. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.33. 3,058,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.91. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.64. 4,629,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.43. 3,184,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.03. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

