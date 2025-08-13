Top Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, and Globant are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, use, or provide products and services based on blockchain technology. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of decentralized ledgers, cryptocurrencies, and related applications. Performance of blockchain stocks often correlates with broader interest and innovation in the digital asset and distributed computing space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.42. 4,568,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,992,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day moving average is $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $711.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,341,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,289,980. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 6.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.62. 10,094,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,245,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 10,741,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,292,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 594,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41. Globant has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Further Reading