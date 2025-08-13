Top Canadian Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 10th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies that are incorporated or primarily operate in Canada. They trade on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange, and can take the form of common or preferred shares. Investors buy Canadian stocks to gain exposure to industries like natural resources, financial services, and technology while participating in the companies’ growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,291,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,101. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,864,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,876. CSX has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.88. 10,159,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,665,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVE

See Also