Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Now – August 11th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Johnson & Johnson are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These dividends provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any share‐price appreciation. Companies that pay consistent dividends are often well‐established with stable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.73. 9,357,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,084,869. The stock has a market cap of $229.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.18. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.96. 146,008,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,939,516. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. 70,022,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,630,867. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. 7,976,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,768,816. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.10. 4,661,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,814. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

