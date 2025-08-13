Top Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 11th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth and profitability of digital retail platforms, marketplaces, and related technology providers. Performance of ecommerce stocks often reflects trends in consumer internet usage, logistics innovation, and shifts in shopping behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,468,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,258. The firm has a market cap of $830.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. Walmart has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,664. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded down $7.31 on Monday, reaching $940.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66.

