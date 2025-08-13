Top Social Media Stocks To Consider – August 11th

Shopify, HubSpot, Vertiv, Mondelez International, and GoDaddy are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking and content‐sharing platforms (for example, Meta Platforms, Twitter or Snap). Their financial performance is driven largely by user growth and engagement, digital advertising revenues, and evolving privacy or regulatory policies. Investors often follow these stocks to gain exposure to the expanding online‐advertising market and shifting patterns in how people communicate and consume content. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.45. 6,511,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $25.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.55. The stock had a trading volume of 997,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,977. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $422.41 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,841.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $61.63. 6,477,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,051,146. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GDDY traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $132.51 and a twelve month high of $216.00.

