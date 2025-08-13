Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 855,284 shares of company stock worth $5,602,200. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

