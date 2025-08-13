Torm (TRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $207.58 million for the quarter.

Torm Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. Torm has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Torm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Torm by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Torm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Torm by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Torm by 1,346.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 81,251 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMD shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Torm from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Torm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

