Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 172,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 25,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

