Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 172,014 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately81% compared to the average volume of 95,167 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,019. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

