Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – August 11th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, Chevron, and Union Pacific are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is the movement of goods or passengers—this includes airlines, railroads, shipping lines, and trucking firms. Because these companies underpin supply chains and travel, their stock performance often mirrors overall economic activity, trade volumes, and consumer demand. Key drivers of returns in this sector include fuel costs, infrastructure investment, and regulatory or trade policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,432,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,333,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $465.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day moving average is $497.06. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $425.90 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $7.47 on Monday, hitting $409.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day moving average is $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,024. The company has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,396. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

