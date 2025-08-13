TSE:PPL FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2025

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLFree Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$49.16 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.