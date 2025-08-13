TSE:PPL FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.91.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$49.16 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$48.35 and a 12-month high of C$60.72. The company has a market cap of C$28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.