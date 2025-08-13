Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 30. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 9.23 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12), with a volume of 18525377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).
TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TLW
Insider Activity at Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £189.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.33.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.