Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 30. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 9.23 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12), with a volume of 18525377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

TLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($324,017.82). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £189.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.33.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

