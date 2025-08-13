Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 30. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 9.23 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12). 18,525,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 8,216,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Price Performance

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £240,000 ($324,017.82). 24.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of £189.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.