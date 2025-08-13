Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Shore Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 30. Shore Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 9.23 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12). Approximately 18,525,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 8,216,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.99 ($0.13).

TLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 ($0.22) to GBX 10 ($0.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tullow Oil

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tullow Oil Price Performance

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($324,017.82). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £189.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.33.

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.