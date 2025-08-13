UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.92.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Crocs by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

