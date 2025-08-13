Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $7.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.