Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.19. 3,963,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 12,782,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after buying an additional 3,503,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 965,404 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 504,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,047,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,548,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 586,183 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.