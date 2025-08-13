Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.6154.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

